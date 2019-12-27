Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.80

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 19286 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,738 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 15,201 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,052 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 145,245 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

