Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.04

Liberty Gold Corp (TSE:LGD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.04 and last traded at C$1.03, with a volume of 311838 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Liberty Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.10 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $234.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 9.75, a current ratio of 9.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.72.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Gold Corp will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Gold Company Profile (TSE:LGD)

Liberty Gold Corp., a gold discovery company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Turkey. It explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company's flagship projects include Goldstrike, Black Pine, and Kinsley Mountain projects located in the Great Basin of the United States.

