Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,100.00

Shares of Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and last traded at GBX 1,095 ($14.40), with a volume of 166107 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,065 ($14.01).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 954.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 808.36. The firm has a market cap of $599.55 million and a P/E ratio of 30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. Liontrust Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.81%.

Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile (LON:LIO)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and multi-asset portfolios. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets of the world. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

