Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

LQDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidia Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Liquidia Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

LQDA opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Liquidia Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $27.39.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.20). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Liquidia Technologies in the first quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 113.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Liquidia Technologies by 191.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 13,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 11,363 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

