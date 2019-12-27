Lisk (LSK) One Day Volume Tops $904,940.00

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 27th. Lisk has a market cap of $72.28 million and approximately $904,940.00 worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00008037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Poloniex, Bitbns and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00022226 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012576 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005486 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008354 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008506 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 137,258,586 coins and its circulating supply is 122,238,870 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, YoBit, Poloniex, OKEx, Coindeal, COSS, Coinbe, Exrates, Cryptopia, Gate.io, Bit-Z, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Coinroom, CoinEgg, Bittrex, Livecoin, HitBTC, Huobi, Binance, Bitbns and BitBay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

