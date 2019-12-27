Livermore Investment Group (LON:LIV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.00

Shares of Livermore Investment Group Limited. (LON:LIV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 49 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 47.60 ($0.63), with a volume of 4081 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.60 ($0.63).

The company has a market capitalization of $83.21 million and a PE ratio of 10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 13.61 and a current ratio of 13.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 41.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 41.99.

About Livermore Investment Group (LON:LIV)

Livermore Investments Group Limited invests in real estate, private equity, hedge funds, and capital markets. The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

