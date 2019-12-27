Loopring [NEO] Price Hits $0.0107 on Exchanges (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $155.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, DragonEX, Switcheo Network and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00183526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.01219262 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026243 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00119584 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Token Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg.

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, DragonEX, Gate.io, IDAX and CoinMex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

