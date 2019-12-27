Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LMNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Luminex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Luminex to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of Luminex stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.06. The stock had a trading volume of 31,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,848. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.76. Luminex has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.75 million. Luminex had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. Luminex’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Luminex will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $804,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nachum Shamir bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.30 per share, for a total transaction of $96,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,812,406.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,080. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Luminex by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Luminex by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Luminex by 32.4% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Luminex by 5.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Luminex by 8.5% during the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

