Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.85.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LUN shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.70 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total transaction of C$149,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$753,460. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley sold 44,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.89, for a total transaction of C$303,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$675,220.

TSE LUN traded down C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$7.77. The stock had a trading volume of 194,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,942. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$5.44 and a 52-week high of C$7.96.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$711.21 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

