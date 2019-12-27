Macerich Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MAC)

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 8,338 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 481% compared to the average volume of 1,435 put options.

Shares of Macerich stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $26.64. 54,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,364,866. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Macerich has a one year low of $25.53 and a one year high of $47.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average of $30.08.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Macerich had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Macerich’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Macerich will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

In other news, Director Steve Hash bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $264,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,812.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,114.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA increased its position in Macerich by 8.9% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 17,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,961,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,706,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 66,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 762,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,524,000 after acquiring an additional 42,041 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $630,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Macerich from $30.00 to $26.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Macerich from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Macerich from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Macerich from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.79.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

