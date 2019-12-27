Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $493.53 Million

Analysts forecast that Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) will post $493.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $496.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $489.00 million. Manitowoc posted sales of $515.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Manitowoc.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.27 million. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on MTW. OTR Global downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Manitowoc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

Shares of MTW stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $17.35. 6,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,888. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average is $15.00. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $616.15 million, a PE ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 16.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 513.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 436,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

