Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MAR. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Marriott International from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Nomura raised their price objective on Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.50.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $153.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.36. The company has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.30. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $101.57 and a 1-year high of $153.16.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). Marriott International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 134.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 3,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total transaction of $519,718.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,877.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.75, for a total value of $289,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,262 shares of company stock valued at $17,192,942 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 14,728.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,252 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,967,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,762 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Marriott International by 9.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,105,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,125,000 after purchasing an additional 698,009 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,173,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 809.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 493,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,392,000 after purchasing an additional 439,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

