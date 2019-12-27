Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.20

Mason Graphite Inc (CVE:LLG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 32500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Mason Graphite from C$0.90 to C$0.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 9.03 and a quick ratio of 9.01. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 million and a PE ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.27.

Mason Graphite Company Profile (CVE:LLG)

Mason Graphite Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property, which consists of 215 claims covering an area of 11,630 hectares located in northeastern Quebec.

