Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Sets New 52-Week High at $300.73

Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $300.73 and last traded at $300.54, with a volume of 530752 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $299.20.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Moffett Nathanson set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $317.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $292.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Mastercard from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.91.

Get Mastercard alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $299.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $288.09 and a 200 day moving average of $276.79.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.34%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,993,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $2,103,162.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,015,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,236,567,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,714 shares of company stock worth $27,514,458. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Mastercard by 29.0% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 9,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,541,000. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Company Profile (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.