Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materion Corporation, formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. Products offered by the Company comprise precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Materion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of MTRN opened at $59.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.19. Materion has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $71.97.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Materion had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $305.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Materion will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Materion by 113.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 108,477 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Materion by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 148,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Materion by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 180,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Materion by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Materion by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 34,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

