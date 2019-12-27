MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Down 93.3% in December

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the November 28th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MDJH stock remained flat at $$2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. MDJM has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76.

Get MDJM alerts:

About MDJM

MDJM Ltd., through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; real estate consulting services, such as integrated marketing planning, advertising planning and strategy, and sales planning strategy for real estate developers, real estate design institutes and agencies, urban planning bureaus of various levels of governments, and urban rail transportation companies, as well as urban infrastructure development companies; and independent training services for real estate developers.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for MDJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.