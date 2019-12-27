Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays set a $22.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.95.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of MPW opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 41.57%. The business had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.91%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $102,096.00. Also, insider Holzgrefe Richard bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 346,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,128,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 709,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,659 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 9.4% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.