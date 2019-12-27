Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Stock Price Up 16.3%

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp (TSE:MDNA) shares traded up 16.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.87 and last traded at C$3.35, 201,614 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 288% from the average session volume of 51,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.88.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.24 million and a PE ratio of -16.28.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile (TSE:MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

