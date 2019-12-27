Medusa Mining (ASX:MML) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.69

Medusa Mining Limited (ASX:MML)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.69 and traded as low as $0.67. Medusa Mining shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 75,751 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The company has a market cap of $160.00 million and a P/E ratio of 4.48.

About Medusa Mining (ASX:MML)

Medusa Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, mining, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for silver and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Co-O mine covering 596 square kilometers located in the Philippines.

