MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MEI Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.00.

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $150.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.72. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $3.41.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 514.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MEI Pharma news, CEO Daniel P. Phd Gold purchased 18,750 shares of MEI Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $34,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,170.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $75,075. Company insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 511.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,650,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 13.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,849,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 344,986 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MEI Pharma by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,565,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 440,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MEI Pharma by 717.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,524 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 169,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.