Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Sets New 12-Month High at $264.26

Mercantile Investment Trust PLC (LON:MRC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 264.26 ($3.48) and last traded at GBX 264.26 ($3.48), with a volume of 51644 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 273.38 ($3.60).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 238.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 214.59. The company has a current ratio of 13.36, a quick ratio of 13.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a GBX 1.35 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Mercantile Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

In other news, insider Jeremy Tigue purchased 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 241 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £2,226.84 ($2,929.28).

About Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC)

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

