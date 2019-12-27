Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with rare diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes BPS-804, MPH-966, BCT-197, BGS-649, Navicixizumab and Etigilimab which are in clinical stage. Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Svb Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

NASDAQ MREO opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04. Mereo BioPharma Group has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $8.48.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of rare and specialty diseases. Its product candidates include BPS-804, a novel antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; MPH-966, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BGS-649, an oral aromatase inhibitor for the treatment of hypogonadotropic hypogonadism; and BCT-197, an oral p38 MAP kinase inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

