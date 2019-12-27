Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Trading 30.2% Higher

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s stock price rose 30.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.80, approximately 206,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 224% from the average daily volume of 63,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

MREO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.04.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MREO)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of rare and specialty diseases. Its product candidates include BPS-804, a novel antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; MPH-966, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BGS-649, an oral aromatase inhibitor for the treatment of hypogonadotropic hypogonadism; and BCT-197, an oral p38 MAP kinase inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

