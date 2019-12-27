Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the November 28th total of 857,700 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 423,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, Director David Phillips bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $80,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at $44,257.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Kenny bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $154,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 198,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,044.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 424.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 114,156 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 301.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 200,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 150,600 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 34.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 255.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 320,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 230,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 4.6% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,248,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,849,000 after purchasing an additional 55,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIVO. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Meridian Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $428.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.37. Meridian Bioscience has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $17.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.57 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

