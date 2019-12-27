Metals Exploration (LON:MTL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.16

Metals Exploration Plc (LON:MTL) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and traded as high as $1.29. Metals Exploration shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 4,505,712 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26.

Metals Exploration plc identifies, acquires, explore for, and develop mining properties in the Western Pacific Rim region. The company primarily explores for precious and base metals. It owns 100% interest in the Runruno gold-molybdenum project located north of the Philippines. Metals Exploration plc was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

