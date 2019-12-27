Mexico Equity and Income Fund (NYSE:MXE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.04

Mexico Equity and Income Fund Inc (NYSE:MXE)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and traded as high as $11.60. Mexico Equity and Income Fund shares last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 853 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73.

Get Mexico Equity and Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a $0.1201 dividend. This is a positive change from Mexico Equity and Income Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mexico Equity and Income Fund stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mexico Equity and Income Fund Inc (NYSE:MXE) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.58% of Mexico Equity and Income Fund worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mexico Equity and Income Fund (NYSE:MXE)

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Mexico Equity and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexico Equity and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.