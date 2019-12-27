MGX Minerals (CNSX:XMG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

MGX Minerals Inc (CNSX:XMG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 219300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.18.

MGX Minerals Company Profile (CNSX:XMG)

MGX Minerals Inc engages in acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties and industrial technologies. It explores for lithium, magnesium oxide, silicon, niobium-tantulum, and gold properties, as well as for oil and gas resources. It also owns, operates, and sells water treatment systems to the oil and gas industry.

