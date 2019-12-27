Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) Hits New 52-Week High at $612.00

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 612 ($8.05) and last traded at GBX 608 ($8.00), with a volume of 22364 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 580.91 ($7.64).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 576.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 572.69. The firm has a market cap of $273.13 million and a PE ratio of 9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

In other Mid Wynd International Investment Trust news, insider Harry Morgan purchased 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 580 ($7.63) per share, with a total value of £516.20 ($679.03).

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:MWY)

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The Company objective of the Company is to achieve capital and income growth by investing on a worldwide basis. The Company will not invest more than 15% of its gross assets in the United Kingdom-listed investment companies. The Company’s portfolio includes its investments in various sectors, such as emerging market consumer, online services (formerly mobile data and e-commerce), healthcare costs, low carbon world (formerly infrastructure and environment), retiree spending power, tourism, media content, scientific equipment, frontier investments and distribution.

