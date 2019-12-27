Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on MNTA. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.45.

NASDAQ:MNTA opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.07. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $20.94.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 361.66% and a negative return on equity of 59.82%. The business had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Momenta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $87,377.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony M. Manning sold 6,365 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $88,027.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,603 shares in the company, valued at $284,939.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,158. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,147.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,581,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,453,000 after buying an additional 2,374,229 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,960,000 after acquiring an additional 657,936 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,606,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,302,000 after acquiring an additional 438,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 709.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 403,661 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,751,000. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

