Monero Classic (XMC) Trading Up 33.8% Over Last 7 Days

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 27th. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $4.81 million and $756.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 33.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00003705 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, HitBTC and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00624351 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002122 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001749 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 17,676,390 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, TradeOgre and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

