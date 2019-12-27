Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $240.32

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $240.32 and last traded at $240.13, with a volume of 8238 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $239.06.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.82.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 270.17% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.06%.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total value of $2,017,076.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,934 shares in the company, valued at $14,683,312.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $804,703.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,724,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,013 shares of company stock worth $7,353,939 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 1,070.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,878,000 after acquiring an additional 740,633 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 985.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 770,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,433,000 after purchasing an additional 699,273 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Moody’s by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,115,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,121,000 after buying an additional 274,515 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Moody’s by 1,257.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 164,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,077,000 after buying an additional 152,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,642,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,699,000 after buying an additional 150,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moody’s (NYSE:MCO)

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

