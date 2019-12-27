More Coin Price Tops $0.0358 on Major Exchanges (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. One More Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0358 or 0.00000495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, More Coin has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. More Coin has a market capitalization of $71,589.00 and approximately $91.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get More Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00182997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.01219530 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026271 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00119482 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin.

Buying and Selling More Coin

More Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.