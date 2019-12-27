Mortgage Choice (ASX:MOC) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.33

Mortgage Choice Limited (ASX:MOC) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and traded as low as $1.24. Mortgage Choice shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 31,526 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$1.32 and a 200 day moving average of A$1.22. The firm has a market cap of $157.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Mortgage Choice Company Profile (ASX:MOC)

Mortgage Choice Limited provides mortgage broking services in Australia. The company operates in three segments: Mortgage Choice Franchised Mortgage Broking, Mortgage Choice Financial Planning, and Help Me Choose Health Fund and Mortgage Comparison Website. It offers assistance in determining the borrowing capacities of residential mortgage borrowers; and assessment of a range of home loans products, as well as submits loan applications on behalf of borrowers.

