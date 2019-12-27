Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOSC) CEO David M. Maura Acquires 4,058 Shares of Stock

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOSC) CEO David M. Maura purchased 4,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.27 per share, for a total transaction of $41,675.66.

Shares of MOSC stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. Mosaic Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $10.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.23.

Get Mosaic Acquisition alerts:

MOSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic Acquisition from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mosaic Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic Acquisition by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 57,550 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new position in Mosaic Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $516,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic Acquisition by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,086,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 34,861 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic Acquisition by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,349,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period.

Mosaic Acquisition Company Profile

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.