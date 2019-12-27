MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) Short Interest Update

MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the November 28th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of MOSY opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33. MoSys has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $5.16.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MoSys had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 99.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of MoSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

MoSys Company Profile

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

