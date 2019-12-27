Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Hits New 12-Month High at $303.00

Motorpoint Group PLC (LON:MOTR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 303 ($3.99) and last traded at GBX 303 ($3.99), with a volume of 3389 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 296.50 ($3.90).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 641.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $274.99 million and a PE ratio of 17.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 269.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 236.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Motorpoint Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

Motorpoint Group Company Profile (LON:MOTR)

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. The company operates 12 retail sites across Great Britain.

