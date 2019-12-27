Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,288.00

Murray International Trust plc (LON:MYI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,288 ($16.94) and last traded at GBX 1,288 ($16.94), with a volume of 22665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,191.24 ($15.67).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,199.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,179.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Murray International Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.41%.

In other news, insider David Hardie acquired 85 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,212 ($15.94) per share, for a total transaction of £1,030.20 ($1,355.17).

About Murray International Trust (LON:MYI)

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

