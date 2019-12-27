NEM Hits Market Capitalization of $293.35 Million (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One NEM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Bittrex, Poloniex and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, NEM has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. NEM has a total market cap of $293.35 million and $14.87 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About NEM

NEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NEM is nem.io.

NEM Coin Trading

NEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC Trade UA, LiteBit.eu, OpenLedger DEX, Koineks, Huobi, BTC-Alpha, OKEx, Cryptopia, Coinbe, Bithumb, Zaif, Exrates, B2BX, Coinsuper, COSS, Bitbns, Indodax, Cryptomate, CoinTiger, Poloniex, Kryptono, Bittrex, Iquant, Upbit, Livecoin, Liquid, Kuna, Binance, YoBit, Crex24 and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

