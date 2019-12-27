Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) Receives €53.52 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €53.52 ($62.23).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Warburg Research set a €48.33 ($56.20) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.50 ($57.56) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €63.30 ($73.60) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Shares of NEM stock opened at €59.55 ($69.24) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €55.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is €59.46. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion and a PE ratio of 57.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.84. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of €30.20 ($35.12) and a 12-month high of €59.80 ($69.53).

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.