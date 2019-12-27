Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) Short Interest Up 113.9% in December

Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a growth of 113.9% from the November 28th total of 23,100 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Neurometrix stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. Neurometrix has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $13.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14.

Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Neurometrix had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 65.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Neurometrix will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Neurometrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurometrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Neurometrix in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neurometrix stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) by 386.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,102 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.07% of Neurometrix worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Neurometrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

