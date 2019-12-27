New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains the natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve the customers. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products. “

NJR has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded New Jersey Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. TheStreet cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

NYSE NJR opened at $43.89 on Thursday. New Jersey Resources has a 1-year low of $40.32 and a 1-year high of $51.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $479.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.50 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.54%. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 64.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,176,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,449,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,628,000 after buying an additional 180,472 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 23.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 936,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,357,000 after acquiring an additional 179,411 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 446.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 178,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 17.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 980,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,778,000 after acquiring an additional 146,311 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

