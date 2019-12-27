New Millennium Iron (TSE:NML) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

New Millennium Iron Corp (TSE:NML) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 34200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07.

New Millennium Iron (TSE:NML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Millennium Iron Corp will post -0.0327273 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New Millennium Iron (TSE:NML)

New Millennium Iron Corp. explores for, evaluates, and develops iron ore deposits in Canada. The company's principal property is the Millennium Iron Range project, which include interests in the KéMag and LabMag taconite properties located in the Labrador Trough covering the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as in the Menihek Region around Schefferville, Québec.

