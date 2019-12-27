New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Receives $113.87 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.71.

EDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

NYSE:EDU traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.88. The company had a trading volume of 138,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,235. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.58. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a twelve month low of $52.63 and a twelve month high of $128.80.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,323,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the second quarter valued at $176,928,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 60,704.8% during the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,702,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,431,000 after buying an additional 1,699,734 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,119,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,930,000 after buying an additional 640,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1,279.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 684,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,832,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.