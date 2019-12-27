Newpark Resources Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NR)

Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 570 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 363% compared to the typical daily volume of 123 put options.

In other news, CEO Paul L. Howes bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,267.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas L. White sold 6,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $37,300.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,580 shares in the company, valued at $288,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newpark Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Newpark Resources by 1,896.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 15,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,172 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 9.7% in the second quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 16,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 99.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Newpark Resources stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.17. 7,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.54. Newpark Resources has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $202.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.38 million. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Newpark Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Newpark Resources will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on Newpark Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

