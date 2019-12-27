Newton One Day Volume Reaches $2.06 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last seven days, Newton has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. Newton has a market cap of $17.74 million and $2.06 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00181989 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.04 or 0.01240449 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026087 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00119813 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,948,333,332 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project.

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

