NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.38.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.53.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $443.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.32 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%. Equities analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

