NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.26

Shares of NFI Group Inc (TSE:NFI) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.26 and traded as low as $27.01. NFI Group shares last traded at $27.06, with a volume of 146,500 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on NFI shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC dropped their target price on NFI Group from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$27.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 25.27.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C($0.31). The business had revenue of C$964.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$985.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NFI Group Inc will post 2.0899998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.63%.

NFI Group Company Profile (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

