Nike (NYSE:NKE) Given a $112.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 target price on Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group restated a neutral rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nike from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Nike from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.66.

Shares of NKE opened at $100.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.14 and its 200-day moving average is $89.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.83. Nike has a fifty-two week low of $70.99 and a fifty-two week high of $101.40.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Nike’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nike will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 39.36%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,902,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 379,500 shares of company stock worth $35,279,410. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145,904 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

