Nike (NYSE:NKE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $101.46

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $101.46 and last traded at $101.33, with a volume of 718732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.71.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $91.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.79.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $156.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.36%.

In other news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total transaction of $1,527,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,500 shares of company stock worth $35,279,410 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,374,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,846,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after buying an additional 1,883,150 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Nike by 13.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,510,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,973,692,000 after buying an additional 2,809,878 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Nike by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,011,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,763,905,000 after buying an additional 73,514 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 1.1% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,990,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,426,314,000 after buying an additional 183,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

About Nike (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

