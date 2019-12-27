NOBLE GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NOBGY) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NOBLE GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NOBGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NOBGY opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.59. NOBLE GRP LTD/ADR has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.30.

NOBLE GRP LTD/ADR Company Profile

Noble Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides supply chain management services. It offers logistics and transportation, price risk management and hedging, processing and blending, and structured and trade financing solutions. The company operates through Energy; and Metals, Minerals and Ores segments.

